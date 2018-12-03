Change of venue, but fun event continues

Morpeth Lions

The Lions Club of Morpeth has held its annual Meet The Lions event.

Lions and helpers with the Mayor at the closing sing song.

More than 110 elderly or disabled people from the area were entertained with tea, bingo and music (there was dancing in the aisles) and left with an early Christmas box.

The event took place in St George’s URC Church, which involved members speedily getting the church ready once Sunday service was over.

Lion President Richard Nash and his wife Fiona were on hand to greet the guests with Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard and Mayoress Ann Guy.

The Mayor said: “I am pleased to be here as it gives me the opportunity to wish you all, in advance, a very happy Christmas. I would also like to pay tribute to the Lions Club of Morpeth for having organised this happy event and for all it does in our community.”

Richard said: “Morpeth Lions Club is profoundly grateful to St George’s Church for allowing us to hold this popular event in the lead up to Christmas, particularly as our previous venue had double-booked.

“I would also like to thank our Lions’ Ladies and members for providing the food, who with local Guides have elegantly served it, the outstanding entertainment that came from Lewis Denny with Dave Pope on piano, and the humour provided by MC Harry Cone.

“We are also indebted to St John Ambulance for attending and, fortunately, had no emergencies to deal with.”