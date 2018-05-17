Changes are made to audiology services in Northumberland

Audiology patients in Northumberland can now access weekly appointment services.

They will be held at The Mount in Morpeth and Manor Walks Health Centre in Cramlington.

The services will replace the current audiology drop-in repair clinic at Wansbeck Hospital following a review of the service by ear, nose and throat specialists at the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The service at The Mount will be available on a Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, by appointment only.

Martin Crosby, Assistant Directorate Manager for ENT at the Newcastle Hospitals, said: “We really want to make our services as easily accessible as possible.

“By arranging appointments at times to suit our patients, we can make sure everyone is seen without having to wait for an audiologist to become available.”

Appointments should be made by calling the Freeman Hospital’s audiology department on 0191 223 1043.