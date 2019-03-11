Changes made at site of key works

Changes have been made to the layout of temporary traffic light works at the junction of The Kylins and the A197 in Morpeth.

The three-way system is currently in place so long-awaited improvements to a section of road at The Kylins can be carried out by Charles Church.

The developer built the nearby Loansdean Wood scheme.

A Northumberland County Council spokesman said: “We did receive calls from residents concerned about safety and access to their homes when the works started.

“We visited the site and arranged for signs to be moved to improve sightlines and asked for the road layout to be changed slightly to make getting in and out easier.”

A spokesman for Charles Church said: “Charles Church apologises for any inconvenience caused by the roadworks, but upgrading the junction was agreed at planning.

“There is a professional traffic management plan, approved by the local authority, in place during the course of these works, which are expected to take approximately four weeks.”