Charities benefit in season of goodwill

Morpeth Rotary Club

Morpeth Rotarians are pleased and grateful for the great interest and support shown by local people and visitors to the wonderful and colourful Christmas Tree of Light at Sanderson Arcade.

Morpeth Rotary Club President Peter Scott, Alan Barron with the collecting box, and Dr Paul Crook.

The Tree of Light gave people a chance to reflect on and celebrate loved ones while supporting the very worthwhile charities of Wansbeck Valley Foodbank, the Alzheimer’s Society and Cleasewell Hill Special School.

With their donations and support, the generous folk of Morpeth have proved once again that it was, indeed, the season of goodwill.

Up to the end of December, Morpeth Rotary Club continued to arrange for members to be at the tree at lunchtimes to explain the project.

At a business meeting just before Christmas the annual accounts were agreed, with a report to members stating that the Christmas concert with the Ellington Colliery Brass Band, in aid of Mercy Ships, made a record £1,540.

The collection at Morrisons supermarket for a number of local charities made £1,092.

And a raffle held at the annual Christmas Message night with the Rev Ron Forster made more than £400, which will be used to help to eradicate polio worldwide.

The next big event to organise for President Peter Scott is the 80th anniversary celebration of the founding of Morpeth Rotary Club in 1938.

The event will take place on February 16.