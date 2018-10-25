Charity bags thousands from store grant scheme

Northumbria Blood Bikes has bagged £4,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

Volunteers, include rider and former Morpeth mayor Mark Horton, were invited to Tesco Durham Extra for a cheque handover with the store’s community champion Joanne Reay.

The money will allow the charity to buy a new blood bike.

Kirsty Lawrence, publicity officer for Northumbria Blood Bikes, said: “We would like to thank not only Tesco and the store for this funding but the thousands of customers who chose to support us with their blue tokens. Without the support of local communities, we would not be able to continue to make a difference to the lives of those living in the North East. We look forward coming back to the store to show them our new bike in the coming months.”

Tesco customers chose which local project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the checkout.

Northumbria Blood Bikes is a registered charity established by local volunteers to deliver essential blood and urgent medical supplies, out of hours, between hospitals and other healthcare sites in the North East.