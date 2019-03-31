CHARITY: Helping people with sight loss

We’re all familiar with the TV adverts for the People’s Postcode Lottery, with ambassadors knocking on people’s doors to give them cheques for thousands of pounds.

But did you know that players of the People’s Postcode Lottery also support charities, raising over £404million for good causes across Great Britain since 2005?

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is the latest to benefit, receiving £1million, a wonderful gift to mark our 150th anniversary.

I’m one of more than two million people living with sight loss in the UK and I’m proud to be Chairman of a charity that does so much to provide practical and emotional support to people when they need it most.

RNIB is here to lead the creation of a world without barriers where people can be who they want to be, rather than being defined by the disability they happen to have. But we can’t do this alone.

With the funding RNIB has received from the People’s Postcode Lottery, we’ll be growing our Connect community, which enables blind and partially sighted people to share experiences, advice and information. This is a great way to overcome isolation.

We’ll also be developing our Connect Radio station and continuing to challenge the misconceptions around sight loss.

We’d like to say a big thank you to the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. Your support will make a huge difference to people affected by sight loss.

To find out more visit www.rnib.org.uk/peoplespostcodelottery

Eleanor Southwood

Chairman, Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)