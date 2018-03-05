Charity in appeal for more volunteers

A charity supporting war veterans is appealing for more volunteers.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is appealing for local residents to join its network of dedicated volunteers and provide support and help for the forces’ community.

The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans.

Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all change once they leave behind their usual support networks.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need.

This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

For more information about becoming a caseworker or branch secretary visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.

Christine Cribb, head of volunteering at SSAFA, said: “Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life.

“After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

“They have sacrificed a great deal for us so now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with one of our team to find out more.”