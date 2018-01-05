CHARITY: People were so very generous

Alison Byard and I have been collecting for several weeks for Changing Lives, a wonderful charity that looks after vulnerable and homeless people all over Northumberland, (the charity we did our 24-hour sleep-out for in the summer).

People have been so generous, from schools and churches to the lady who stopped me on the crossing on the main street of Morpeth to ask if I was Rhona as she had a box of goodies for me.

Mysterious parcels arrived for me in several different places where I do voluntary work. They always seemed to find me.

We would especially like to thank King Edward VI School, Chantry and Newminster schools and St Robert’s RC First School, as well as St Robert’s RC Church, the Knit and Natter Group at St George’s United Reformed Church and St Aidan’s Anglican Church.

It took three car loads to move all the goods out of my garage – so many generous people to help so many needy people.

Your generosity means that 6,000 people of all ages will have had something on Christmas Day, especially the children.

Rhona Dunn

Morpeth