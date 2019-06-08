CHARITY: Volunteers are the backbone

During National Volunteers’ Week, which is running from June 1-7, Barnardo’s would like to say thank you to all of our retail volunteers in Morpeth for all the many thousands of hours they donated to the charity last year.

Their fantastic efforts help to raise vital funds for our work.

These funds are a crucial source of the funding that we need to run services for some of the UK’s most vulnerable children, young people and families.

Volunteers are the backbone our shops and we would not be able to do what we do without them.

But even with this great generosity, we are always in need of more support to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children.

Volunteers can choose from a wide variety of roles with the charity.

This could range from helping behind the scenes, such as in recycling, sorting and pricing the donations and steaming the clothes, to helping on the shop floor by arranging window displays or serving customers at the till, for example.

Some of the volunteers come in for just an hour each week, others for much longer. However, every effort is sincerely appreciated.

Volunteering provides immense personal satisfaction and it is available to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

It’s a great way to make new friends and learn new skills, together with gaining important qualifications and experience, which can really help in the search for work.

Whatever their reasons for joining us, these volunteers are helping to provide a positive future to disadvantaged children, young people and families across the UK.

If you would like to volunteer in a Barnardo’s shop or in one of Barnardo’s children’s services roles, please visit our website at www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering for more information.

Jo Hunt

Barnardo’s Volunteering and Community Engagement Advisor

East Region