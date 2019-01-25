Cheers! Drinks giant marks 10th birthday

A global company has celebrated 10 years in Morpeth.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) marked the occasion with a party at its Coopies Lane base.

The guest list included Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, Deputy Mayor of Morpeth Alison Byard and other key figures from the community.

They were invited to explore some of the milestones of the company over the last decade.

This included the initial change from carbonated drinks to bottled water, the site’s role at the 2012 London Olympics and the UK launch of Glaceau Smartwater.

Paramjeet Pahdi, operations director at CCEP Morpeth, said: “We are committed to Morpeth and will continue to invest in both the site’s future and the local community here.

“We have exciting plans for the site’s development, which will provide continued opportunities for the growth and development of our people, for example through our apprenticeship programme and the chance to work with new innovation and technology.”

At the party, the team unveiled a commemorative plaque, shared a 10th birthday cake with guests, and all site colleagues received an anniversary rucksack.

Guests also went on a guided tour of the factory, hearing from Mr Pahdi, and general manager of CCEP GB, Leendert den Hollander.

Mr Lavery said: “Being the Member of Parliament for Wansbeck, I have seen the site develop from being a water producing factory, to eventually add well-known international brands such as Glaceau Smartwater.

“It is great having this local manufacturer employ local people as well as establishing strong connections in the Morpeth community, including in sports clubs and charities.

“I look forward to the next 10 years of Coca-Cola in Morpeth and wish the hard-working staff there all the best for the year ahead.”

Tony Davidson, the Morpeth site’s longest serving member with a career spanning four decades, said: “We are enormously proud to be part of the Morpeth community. There are so many wonderful initiatives that help to connect us with local people here and we look forward to continuing to support these for many years to come.

“A highlight of my 40 years at the site was our role in the London 2012 Olympics. It was an incredible team effort to provide the official water of the Games and gave us the chance to put Morpeth on the world stage, proudly showcasing water bottled in Northumberland.”

At the event, CCEP also presented a cheque for £6,000 to its chosen partner charity of 2018, Henry Dancer Days, which provides a diverse range of support for children and their families who are dealing with cancer.

The money was raised through a variety of activities run by multiple members of the CCEP Morpeth team.