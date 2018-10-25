Cheers! Volunteers drink a toast to Nelson

The Northumbria unit of nautical charity, the Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS), drank a toast to Nelson to celebrate Trafalgar Day.

On October 21, 1805, Admiral Lord Nelson, onboard HMS Victory, led the British fleet into battle off Cape Trafalgar against the French and Spanish navies to confirm the Royal Navy’s supremacy of the seas.

Taking over from Nelson after his death was Admiral Lord Collingwood, who had a home in Morpeth.

To celebrate the day, the MVS unit took its rigid inflatable boat The Northumberland Freemason to Newbiggin by the Sea – the nearest harbour to Morpeth – where they upheld the naval tradition of drinking a toast to Nelson with a small glass of port.

Head of unit Paul Casson said: “The MVS is here to help keep the maritime traditions of the British Isles alive whether that’s through training in practical skills such as navigation and seamanship or simply remembering and honouring important dates in the nautical calendar.”

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) has 25 active units around the coasts and estuaries of the United Kingdom.

The organisation’s aims are to help to keep the UK’s maritime tradition alive by training and delivering practical seamanship and engineering skills. These skills are put to good use in the community at events such as Tall Ships and at times when called upon by the appropriate authorities.

To find out more about the MVS, contact Paul Casson at hou@mvs-northumbria.org.uk