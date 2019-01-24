Chemistry award for former Pont High School pupil

A former Ponteland High student was among those recognised at The Salters’ Institute Annual Awards ceremony in London.

Annabel Cardno, who left the school in summer 2018 after achieving three A* grades in her A-Levels, received an accolade for her performance in last year’s Salters Advanced Chemistry examination.

Jim Balkwill and Annabel Cardno pictured after the ceremony.

She gained one of the highest marks in the country and was given a cheque for £150, plus a certificate.

Her award was presented during the annual event at Salters’ Hall, which was an opportunity to recognise outstanding achievements in science education by students and technicians and by those working in the chemistry industry.

Annabel’s proud parents attended the ceremony alongside Jim Balkwill, deputy headteacher, representing Ponteland High School.

Dr Emma Sceats, chief executive officer of Isogenica and Salters’ Chemistry Graduate Award winner 2002, presented the awards.

The accolades that were handed out included the Salters Advanced Chemistry Awards, Salters Horners Advanced Physics Awards, Salters-Nuffield Advanced Biology Awards, Salters’ Centenary Awards, Salters’ Graduate Awards, Salters’ National Awards for Science Technicians, Todd-Salters Scholarships and Salters’ City and Guilds Awards.