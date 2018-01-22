Children encouraged to design a badge for annual competition

A charity is on the hunt for the next budding designers after launching its annual competition for children.

Primary school aged children are being invited to design a badge that can be used in the WOW challenge — a year-round walk to school scheme from Living Streets.

Each year more than 100,000 children take part in the competition, with 11 designs turned into the monthly badges and winners receiving prizes for themselves and their school.

Pupils who walk to school at least once a week are rewarded with different collectable WOW badges every month, helping them to develop healthy habits for life.

This year’s theme is Walk the Seasons, with pupils being taken on a year-round journey through autumn, winter, spring and summer.

The competition closes on Friday, March 18. Entry forms are available from www.livingstreets.org.uk/what-you-can-do/badge-design-competition-2018

Kevin Croasdale, Schools Manager at Living Streets, said: “WOW is a great way to help keep children healthy and happy by encouraging them to be active every day.

“Children love taking part and collecting the badges, with winners of the badge competition having the extra pride of seeing their badges worn by pupils across England, Scotland and Wales.”

He added: “From serene snowy scenes to a picturesque picnic on the beach, there are lots of things children can choose.

“We can’t wait to see what this year’s entrants have to offer.”