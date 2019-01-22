Children’s green-fingered work at housing estate

A group of Morpeth All Saints C of E First School pupils have planted 250 daffodil bulbs at a company’s housing development.

They were planted at St Andrews Gardens with members of the Taylor Wimpey North East team as part of its national Proud campaign.

Kathleen Halliday, Morpeth All Saints C of E First School headteacher, said: “It’s great to see a company like Taylor Wimpey think about the wider community while they are building in the local area and want to leave something beautiful behind.

“We all loved getting to work with our spades and can’t wait to see the results.”

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the school council from Morpeth All Saints C of E First School to help with the planting and we hope that the daffodil bulbs will grow into a lovely display that the people of Morpeth will admire in years to come.

“We want to leave a place that our customers will enjoy long after we’ve finished building.”