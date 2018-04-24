Children secure place at preferred Northumberland schools

All children have been allocated a place in one of their top three schools of their choice, council officials have revealed.

Figures released by Northumberland County Council show that 97.3 per cent of families secured a place in their first choice of primary school – the highest rate in the North East.

A total of 75 children (2.4 per cent) were allocated a place in their second preference while six (0.3 per cent) were given a place in their third preference.

This follows on from a similar picture to secondary school places, which were announced last month, when again 100 per cent of students received one of their top choices.

A total of 97.86 per cent (4,168) were given a place at their top preferred secondary school, while 79 children (1.85 per cent) secured a place at their second preference and nine (0.29 per cent) at their third preference.

The results put Northumberland above the national average, which showed that about 84 per cent of pupils were offered their first choice of secondary school and around 95 per cent one of their top three secondary schools.

Officials at the county council were delighted that every child who applied was allocated on of their top three preferences.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services and deputy leader, said: “These school place allocation figures are some of the best ever seen in Northumberland, and are great news for our young people and their families.

“The council is committed to investing in education and school development and we are increasing capacity and improving facilities for pupils within our schools . We want every child in Northumberland to have the best possible educational opportunities.”

Last December the council announced investment in capacity in a number of schools – with 105 additional places created at New Delaval Primary School in Blyth; 210 additional places at Horton Grange Primary School, Blyth; and 144 places at Whytrig Middle School in Seaton Valley.

And more recently the council’s cabinet has agreed to the creation of 83 new places for children with Special Educational Needs – 50 places at The Dales School through a satellite site in Ashington, and 32 at Hexham Priory School by expanding the school building.