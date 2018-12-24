Christmas and New Year pharmacy opening times

Check out which pharmacies are open over the holidays.
Check out which pharmacies are open over the holidays.

The following pharmacies are open over the Christmas and New Year period.

Christmas Day: Boots, Paikes Street, Alnwick, 3pm-5pm; Boots, Marygate, Berwick, 2pm-4pm; Health Hut, Abbey Meadows, Kirkhill, Morpeth, 2pm-4pm.

Boxing Day: Boots, Bondgate Within, Alnwick, 10am-4pm; Boots, Marygate, Berwick, 10am-4pm; Boots, Bridge Street, Morpeth, 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Day: Boots, Shields Road, Stobhill, Morpeth, 2pm-4pm; K-Chem Ltd, Grange Road, Shilbottle, 3pm-5pm.

For more information, visit https://www.england.nhs.uk/north/our-work/pharmacy-information/cumbria-north-east/