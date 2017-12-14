Christmas benefits 2017 to be paid EARLY - these are the dates you can expect them

Christmas can usually be a difficult time financially but it's especially tough if you're relying on benefits.

With all the stress of buying presents and getting the Christmas dinner sorted it's important to know when your benefits will be landing in your account.

As there are a number of bank holidays at this time of the year, benefits will be paid in early - usually the last working day before it.

So, to help you plan ahead, here are all the dates for when your benefits, including child benefits, pension benefits, tax credits, Universal Credit and Job Seeker's Allowance, will be paid.

Child Benefit Payments

If your benefit is due on December 25, 2017, then you will be paid on December 21.

If your benefit is due on December 26, 2017, then you will be paid on December 22.

If your benefit is due on January 1, 2018, then you will be paid on December 29.

Tax Credits

Claimants can choose whether to receive Tax Credits weekly or monthly.

Tax credits due to be paid on Monday, December 25 - it will be paid on Friday, December 22.

Tax credits due to be paid on Tuesday, December 26 - it will be paid on Friday, December 22.

Tax credits due to be paid on Wednesday, December 27 - it will be paid on Friday, December 22.

Tax credits due to be paid on Thursday, December 28 - it will be paid on Wednesday, December 27 (England, Scotland and Wales only).

Tax credits due to be paid on Monday, January 1, 2018 - it will be paid on Friday, December 29.

Tax credits due to be paid on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - it will be paid on Friday, December 29.

Tax credits due to be paid on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - it will be paid Tuesday, January 2, 2018 (England, Wales and Northern Ireland only).

Pension Benefit

Between Friday, December 22, 2017, and Wednesday, December 27, 2017, you will be paid on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - you will be paid on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

Between Friday, December 29, 2017, to Monday, January 1, 2018, you will be paid on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Universal Credit/Job Seeker's Allowance

This is paid into claimant's accounts on a monthly basis and, after the first payment, you'll be paid on the same date every month.

So, if your payment is supposed to come into your account on Christmas Day or Boxing Day then you will receive it the last working day before - so Friday, December 22.

Payments due on Thursday, December 28, will still be paid that day and payments between Friday, December 29, and Monday, January 1, will be paid on Friday, December 29.

Christmas Bonus Payments

A tax free payment of £10 is made before Christmas for those who are eligible and thus is normally paid at least a week prior to Christmas. However, this is different according to each area.