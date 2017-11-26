Christmas tree types available at centre

Hepscott Park Horticultural and Skills Centre will be selling good quality Christmas trees from the end of November and orders are now being taken.

Two types of tree will be on sale. Nordmann Fir trees, which do not drop their needles, are going to be sold at £28 for a 5ft tree and £34 for a 6ft tree.

The Norway Spruce trees once cut usually shed their needles, but the trees being sold at Hepscott Park will be sold in pots and if they are kept watered they should not shed their needles.

They are going to be sold at £26 for a 4-5ft tree.

Hepscott Horticultural Skills Unit provides essential training and work experience for adults with learning disabilities. The money raised from the sale of the trees will be reinvested back into this service.

Trees may be collected from the unit at Hepscott Park, or they can be delivered free within a five-mile radius.

The trees should be ready for collection from Wednesday.

To order one of them, call the unit on 01670 623911.