Christmas wishes come true for Edna

Lions Club of Morpeth

It is coming up to Christmas and the time of year when wishes can come true.

Cinderella may have got to the Ball, but Edna had a much simpler wish.

At 94 years old, Edna Ralph, from Ashington, was longing to see the famous Fenwick department store Christmas window display in Newcastle again.

The problem is that whilst Edna leads an active life in the cerebral sense, she can only walk with great difficulty, and not for many steps.

As a result, it has been six years since Edna last visited Newcastle.

Edna, who is a member of the Ashington U3A group, happened to mention her wish to fellow U3A member Margaret Trewick.

Now Margaret happens to be a member of the Lions Club of Morpeth, and as everyone knows, Lions clubs have a canny knack of making people’s wishes come true.

The club members got their thinking hats on and came up with a plan.

This did not involve a fairy godmother waving a wand, but it may well have done.

Margaret contacted the Fenwick store’s Carolyn Ridley, who is PA to the Fenwick directors, and she kindly agreed to arrange for Edna to be shown the Christmas window display.

It was also arranged to give the special visitor lunch, along with her helpers.

Next, suitable transport was needed.

Lions are not quite up to turning pumpkins into coaches, but would a white Bentley and chauffeur do?

Edna was delighted, and thanks to Bentley Newcastle, which is part of the JCT600 Ltd group, for coming to the rescue with a superb car.

On the day Edna and Margaret, along with Morpeth Lions President Richard Nash, were picked up from Ashington by Mel Wanless, from Bentley Newcastle, and were promptly taken to Fenwick Department Sore in Newcastle.

They were met by Philip Davidson, Fenwick Customer Service Manager, who walked and talked Edna through the beautiful, festive window display.

This year the theme of the window is The Snowman, based on the famous book by Raymond Briggs.

Afterwards Edna, Margaret and Richard enjoyed an excellent lunch at Fenwick’s Tivoli restaurant, courtesy of the store.

Edna said “It has been a fabulous day and I could not have asked for more.

“Everybody has been so kind and caring.

“I would like to thank Fenwick Department Store, Bentley Newcastle and, of course, Morpeth Lions, who must have a magic wand somewhere.”

We are told that Margaret and Richard had a pretty good day out as well.

Just another example of Lion clubs making wishes come true.