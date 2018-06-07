Chronicle of pre-First World War Stannington launches

A launch event for the first two volumes of Stannington For King and Country is taking place tomorrow (Friday) evening.

The three-volume series of books that relate to the First World War have been produced by Richard Tolson.

Volume one – The Parish 1909-1919 – provides an overview of Stannington in the years leading up to the war and how the parish reacted to and then adapted to the war.

Volume two – The Boys Of Netherton Training School – tells the war stories of 106 inmates of Netherton Training School (now Kyloe House).

As well as supporting community projects, sales of these two volumes will help with the printing costs for volume three – The Men Of Stannington Parish – which will be released in November.

This volume tells the stories of 164 men who were either born in or left the parish of Stannington to serve in the Great War.

The event is being held in St Mary’s Church, Stannington, between 7pm and 8.30pm. Refreshments will be available.

It will include a speech from Mr Tolson about his research for the books.