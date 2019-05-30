CHURCH: Challenge to choose doors

The main entrance doors at St George’s Church are an important feature of the church.

They have to cope with the challenges of the wind and rain, but also of pollution from traffic.

I look forward to seeing what the replacement doors look like.

As an iconic building in the town it has dealt with a number of changes to the building.

I have no idea when the existing doors were installed, but the challenge will be in choosing doors which will last for a longer time.

A new app developed by Jack and Hugh Wrangham to help farmers make better use of drones to monitor the progress of crops across a number of fields sounds like a good idea, giving the chance for farmers to pick out problems far more quickly than using traditional means.

It would be good to think that local farmers in the future will be encouraged to invest in technology to increase the productivity of their land.

Land used for producing vegetables and less of the ‘yellow stuff’ that fills so many fields would be something for the future too.

The consultation on the proposals for road changing in Newcastle city centre hasn’t been well publicised, which is unfortunate as the proposals linked into very important issues, for example the need to improve air quality in the city centre, which is affected by traffic pollution.

People often commute significant distances by car to work in Newcastle, with one often stressful car journey being generally less stressful than two buses and two Metros for the same distance.

It’s been a while since the proposal for new gates to be installed in Ridley Park in Blyth was mentioned.

I haven’t read of any date for the installation of the proposed gates created by Stephen Lunn.

Any councillor in Blyth who has any doubts of the skill of Mr Lunn could always visit any of his works in Amble, Alnwick and Morpeth to see what a difference the work makes to where it is located and see how valued each piece is locally.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth