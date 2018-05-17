Church hall venue for creative way to display Bible scenes

The Knitted Bible will soon be available to view in a display that has been organised by the churches of Widdrington and Ulgham.

It contains 33 hand-crafted scenes from the Old and New Testament, including the birth of Jesus, pictured above.

Created by St George’s United Reformed Church in Hartlepool, it features dozens of knitted people, animals, trees and many props.

The Knitted Bible will be on display in the church hall opposite Widdrington United Reformed Church from this Saturday to Monday, May 28 – the times are 10.30am to 4.30pm each day apart from the Sundays, when it will be 1pm to 4.30pm.

On Tuesday and Thursday, May 24, it will also be open between 6pm and 8pm.