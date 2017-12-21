Search

Churches ready for Christmas services

The church of St James The Great in Morpeth
The church of St James The Great in Morpeth

The spirit of Christmas is sweeping through churches across the area.

The following are some of the services being held over the next few days.

Hebron – Carols on the Green: 6pm tomorrow (Friday). St Cuthbert’s Church: Christmas Eve, Carol Service, 6pm; Christmas Day, Holy Communion (traditional), 9am.

Mitford – St Mary Magdalene Church: Christmas Eve, Holy Communion (traditional), 8.30am; Nativity Service, 4pm; Communion Service, 11pm; Christmas Day, Christmas Holy Communion, 10am.

Morpeth – Morpeth Baptist Church: Christmas Eve, Carols by Candlelight, 4.30pm; Christmas Day, Christmas Worship at Abbeyfields School, 10.30am. Morpeth Methodist Church: Christmas Eve, Holy Communion, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Morning Worship, 10am. New Life Christian Centre: Christmas Day, Christmas Worship, 10am. St Aidan’s Church: Christmas Eve, Crib Service, 2.30pm. St George’s United Reformed Church: Christmas Eve, Candlelight Service, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Christmas Day Worship, 10am; St James’s Church: Christmas Eve, Holy Communion, 8am; Carol Service, 6pm; Christmas Day, Holy Communion, 8am; Joint Parish Communion, 10am. St Mary’s Church: Christmas Eve, Joint Parish Communion, 10am; Carol Service, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11pm. St Robert’s RC Church: Christmas Eve, Midnight Mass, midnight (carols from 11.30pm); Christmas Day, Christmas Morning Mass, 10am.

Ponteland – Holy Saviour, Milbourne: Christmas Day, Christmas Communion, 11.15am. Methodist Church, Milbourne: Christmas Eve, Communion Service, 6pm. Ponteland Methodist Church: Christmas Day Service, 10.30am. Ponteland United Reformed Church: Christmas Day Service, 10am. St Mary’s Church: Christmas Eve, Carols around the Crib, 3pm and 4pm; Carols by Candlelight, 7pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Christmas Communion, 8am and 10am. St Matthew’s RC Church: Christmas Eve, Carols and Mass, 5pm; Christmas Day Mass, 10.30am.

Stannington – St Mary’s Parish Church: Christmas Eve, Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Christmas Communion, 10am.