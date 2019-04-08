Club checks out cash from store scheme

Morpeth Lions Club

It was an easy decision when Asda at Ashington asked the Lions Club of Morpeth if it wanted to be the recipient of its green token scheme run before Christmas. The answer, of course, was ‘yes, please’.

The club see this as an acknowledgement of the assistance it has given to Ashington families over the years. At the tills customers are given a token to put into one of three collection boxes for local charities.

As a result Morpeth Lions has been presented with a cheque for £200, and Lion David Armstrong went along to Asda to receive it.

David said “This is most welcome and a great boost to the Lion’s charity work, coming after Christmas when funds are low.”

Morpeth Lions is now in discussion with Asda to see if it is possible to do a bag pack.