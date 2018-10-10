Club gets a welcome dose of Indian influence

Morpeth Rotary Club

Morpeth pharmacist Nadeem Shah has been welcomed as a new member of Rotary by President Bob Kendall.

Nadeem had worked on World Health Organisation projects in a number of countries before he came to his shop at Kirkhill.

He is interested in Indian music and dance and is a performer. He helps to raise money to support the development of young people in the performing arts and recently helped to organised a successful and entertaining event at Morpeth Town Hall for this purpose.

At the same meeting Morpeth Rotary Council recommended the club send support to alleviate the effects of the flooding in Kerala, India, suffering the worst floods for nearly 100 years. Members voted to send £150 to purchase an Aquabox with equipment, along with a £350 donation to help those in need.