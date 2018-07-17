Club members rally for charity collection

MORPETH LIONS/ROTARY

‘We got by with a little help from our friends’, to paraphrase the Beatles’ song.

There are not many Red Cross volunteers in Morpeth so when Lilian Nelson was tasked with organising its annual street collection she knew who to turn to.

As a member of the Lions Club of Morpeth she asked fellow members to help out. She is also a Morpeth Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow and this too proved a fertile recruitment ground. So with a team of 24 she was able to arrange good coverage over the six hours of collecting.

Lilian said: “What a good day it was, the weather was fine and sunny and there were plenty of people on the streets in a generous mood. This resulted in a grand total of £612.61 being raised to help British Red Cross maintain its invaluable work in the British Isles.”