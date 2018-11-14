Club recognises youngsters’ artistic talents with tokens

MORPETH LIONS CLUB

Earlier this year, dozens of Morpeth school pupils were asked to enter designs to feature on the flower planters in the town’s Market Place.

The theme for the paintings was to be Morpeth Heroes.

The children’s entries were then displayed in Morpeth Town Hall.

A variety of the designs were categorised as winners or runners-up, and these were the ones that were selected for the flower planters.

Two of the entries submitted featured the Lions Club of Morpeth in some way, recognising its work for the community, and one of them is now proudly positioned on one of the planters.

Lions member Simon Pringle noticed the planter and on notifying his fellow club members it was decided that the artists should each receive a small token to encourage their artistic endeavours in the future.

The funds, however, were not taken from the club’s usual charity account, but instead come from monies the Lions members contribute themselves for administration purposes.

Accordingly, with co-operation from Town Hall staff, it was established that the two artists — Eleanor Banks and Grace DeCosta — had transferred from Abbeyfields School, where they had painted the entries, to Newminster Middle School.

On making contact with their parents, it was arranged that the tokens would be presented next to the planter bearing Eleanor’s design.

In the meantime, when getting the tokens from local art supplies shop Lateral Arts, and explaining the background, the shop owners Steve and Fiona Greenaway generously agreed to match-fund the awards.

When the presentation was made, Lion President Richard Nash said: “As a club we do our best to help our community.

“It is gratifying that you, Eleanor and Grace, have recognised this by making us the subject of your paintings.

“It gives me great pleasure to present you with these vouchers, on behalf of the Lions Club of Morpeth.

“We hope they will encourage your artistic talents.”

It would seem, however, that Grace is not the only artist in the family as a design by her twin sister Freya appears on one of the other planters on display.