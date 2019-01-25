Co-op’s boost for groups

Community groups in an area of Northumberland are set to share a funding boost after the Co-op welcomed the latest beneficiaries to its Local Community Fund.

Nine causes are set to benefit in an area covering Morpeth and nearby towns and villages, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds at the end of the year.

Last year, nine groups in this area shared £32,466.

The 2019 beneficiaries are as follows – Friends of SEND, which relates to the SEND to Learn nursery, Pegswood Scout Group, Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock, Evergreen Teens, Friends of Grange View Church of England First School, 1st Widdrington Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, Youth personal development through music, Newbiggin Heritage Partnership and 1st CELL Scout Group.

Buying own-brand products gives Co-op members a five per cent reward for themselves, with a further one per cent going to local causes.