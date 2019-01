The Rotary Club of Morpeth wishes to record its thanks to the generous customers of Morrisons supermarket in Morpeth who contributed the magnificent sum of £1,050 to our in-store collection during the pre-Christmas period.

This money will be allocated locally to deserving causes, which will, I am sure, join with me in thanking you and Morrisons for making this possible.

Bob Kendall

President

Rotary Club of Morpeth