COLLECTION: Funding vital support work

I’d like to say a huge thank you to the staff and customers of the Morrisons store in Morpeth for their generosity at our recent Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal.

Our fantastic volunteers collected an amazing £1,603.10.

Our ageing population means that more and more people are living with a terminal illness in the UK.

Whether that’s dementia, cancer, motor neurone disease, heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, or any other illness, Marie Curie will be there for a patient and their family to help them cope after a terminal diagnosis.

The generous donations collected at Morrisons means Marie Curie can support even more people.

We are holding another collection event on Saturday, March 23, in Morpeth town centre and are still looking for volunteers to help us out.

If you’d like to volunteer please contact Katie on 07884 180517, or visit https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/collecting

Thank you, once again, for all of your support.

Katie Grinter

Volunteer Manager, Northumberland