COLLECTION: Generosity was over and above

Many, many thanks to the kindness and generosity of visitors to Morrisons just before Christmas 2018, who responded yet again to support local and national charities by giving to Morpeth Rotary Club.

This was over and above the call of duty as Rotary was the second organisation to collect there that week.

Morpeth Rotary Club would like to extend its best wishes to all for 2019, with thanks and appreciation for your help.

Many thanks also to Morrisons for making the arrangements and for a warm welcome.

Bob Kendall

President, Morpeth Rotary Club

Stump

Making access much safer

Through your paper I would like to thank Kate Holmes and Richard Wearmouth for the tenacity, help and support they gave me to have the tree stump and its stone-built container removed from the top of Spelvit Lane.

The removing of this eyesore has made egress from three houses much safer.

With all the new growth of weeds that grew from it, it had created a blind spot.

Now it’s more pleasing on the eye and I’m sure its removal has pleased neighbours who look out on it, my elderly mother being one.

John Jameson

Kirkhill

Morpeth