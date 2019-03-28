Community comes together at hall for a global initiative

Following a major £200,000 refurbishment, the new Aqua Vitae gym at Matfen Hall is a hive of activity at the moment as members, guests and local community groups pool their exercise efforts to take part in a global fitness campaign.

Let’s Move for a Better World is an international challenge encouraging people to donate their physical activity for a common good.

Spearheaded by the fitness brand Technogym, the initiative – which started earlier this month and will run until Saturday – has been designed to inspire health club members and their friends, family and fellow citizens.

With a potential prize of £10,000 worth of gym equipment, which would go to Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham, staff at the award-winning Northumberland hotel are doing everything they can to ensure they hit their target.

Carole Crowe, manager of the Aqua Vitae health club at Matfen Hall, said: “The campaign has been a brilliant way to put our brand new gym through its paces, while offering the chance to bring the community together.

“We’ve been delighted with the response and are determined to clock up enough activity to secure this amazing gym equipment.”

Soldiers from neighbouring Albemarle Barracks, Northumbria Police officers, members of nearby sporting clubs and pupils at the school are all working up a sweat for the challenge.

BBC Look North’s Carol Malia, who is a long-time member at Matfen, officially opened the gym and took time out to contribute some moves to the campaign.

She said: “I’m delighted to support the Let’s Move campaign.

“We all need some extra motivation to get fit and stay fit and what better way than knowing all of your efforts count towards such a good cause.”