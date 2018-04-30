Company cements its future in Lynemouth

One of the north’s most successful manufacturers and installers of precast, concrete flooring systems is cementing its future in Northumberland.

Lynx Precast Limited, which currently employs 48 staff, has committed to a further 15 years and additional space at Lynefield Park – a multi-million-pound industrial site currently being re-developed at the former Alcan aluminium smelter plant at Lynemouth.

Working closely with site owners and leading land regeneration and property development firm Harworth Group, Lynx Precast was one of the first companies to locate to Lynefield Park back in 2014 and it will now take an extra 20,000 sq ft of industrial space adjoining its existing unit to enable expansion and sales growth within the UK’s construction industry.

Managing director Andy Teasdale said: “This is an exciting next phase in the company’s growth and our ambitions to grow the business on a national level are firmly rooted here in Northumberland.”

Lynefield Park has a number of B1, B2 and B8 industrial units – ranging from 9,000 to 40,000 sq ft.

It is one of the largest brownfield development sites in the North East.

For commercial details about it, call Nick Atkinson at HTA Real Estate on 0191 2451234.