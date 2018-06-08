Competition to take a beautiful picture of River Wansbeck

Morpeth residents have been invited to take part in a photography challenge that has a £300 prize for the winner.

The McCarthy and Stone competition is inspired by the eye-catching riverside location of its retirement living development, William Turner Court. Those who would like to take part are asked to capture a beautiful view of the River Wansbeck.

Entries can include anything from wildlife on the river and river boats sailing past, to families enjoying a picnic on the riverside.

The winner will receive a cheque for £300 and have their work displayed inside William Turner Court.

The competition is open to people of all ages and abilities from across Morpeth and its surrounding villages.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “We are thoroughly looking forward to receiving photographs from different members of the Morpeth community of their favourite riverside views.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 15. For competition terms details and to enter, email mccarthyandstone@mccann.com

You can also post your entry to Morpeth Riverside Views Competition, C/O McCann PR, McCarthy and Stone Team, Communications House, Highlands Road, Shirley, Solihull, B90 4WE.