Concept designs and updates at event in Morpeth Town Hall

Northumberland County Council has provided an update about the work it is proposing to carry out as part of the Morpeth Masterplan.

At the session in Morpeth Town Hall last Friday, it revealed that the main issues raised by those who took part in November’s initial event were parking, schools and education, leisure and sports facilities and the future of key buildings and land in the town.

Design for the proposed new Morpeth First School.

As well as more information about the potential new Morpeth First School complex in Loansdean, a planning application is currently being worked on for this, a concept design for a new car parking area on the current school site in Goosehill once it moves was among the documents.

There was also a concept design for landscaping proposals in the green area behind the County Hall buildings.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development, said: “We’re really pleased with the turnout. Hundreds of people came along and it really shows how passionate people are about the future of their town.

“Since November, work has progressed on a number of improvements – from increasing temporary car parking to encouraging developers to bring forward their projects.

“We’ll now be completing a number of feasibility studies into issues such as parking and leisure provision, before bringing options back to the local community for further discussion.”

The developers who attended the event gave an update and/or outlined their future plans.

In addition, it was confirmed that work will soon be starting on the Pleased To Meet You bar and restaurant at the Queen’s Head in Bridge Street.

Coun David Bawn, county councillor for Morpeth North, said: “It was very pleasing to hear more details of the Queen’s Head plans and to find out that work will be starting at the site soon.”