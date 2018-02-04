Concerns raised at impact of housing scheme works

A company has said it is doing all it can to reduce the impact of works on a housing scheme in Pegswood after concerns were raised by residents living next to the site.

As well as subdividing Cookswell House into three properties, Leadgates Developments is building three two-storey detached homes, one single-storey home, six semi-detached bungalows and detached garaging at High Onstead.

Cookswell House is a Grade II-listed building. The English Heritage listing for the property details that the house, which was originally three separate dwellings, is dated from 1768.

In recent weeks, residents in Moor View Close have complained about dust and mud from the site.

One of the residents, Bob Ditchburn, had a specific issue when water from the site entered his closed garage at the side and went out onto his drive.

He added: “There have also been drainage problems, as they left an area midway through the work to finish another section at the site, although workers have come back to it this week.”

Fellow resident Linda Mitchell said: “There have been times when the path is like a quagmire because of all the mud that has come onto our street.”

Leadgates Developments director Frazer Thompson said hard surfacing work was taking place this week in the section near Mr Ditchburn’s house.

He added: “We were checking the fresh water mains and so it was fresh water that entered his garage. In saying that, I apologised to him and said we would clear it up, but he said he was ok dealing with it himself.

“Since we started, we’ve done all we can to be as amenable and clean as possible.

“We understand that residents will not be happy that they are next to a building site and we’ve tried to keep dust levels down to a minimum, but unless you cover the whole site with a tent, you won’t be able to contain all the dust.”