CONCERT: Supporting therapies

Henry Dancer Days would like to thank the Bewick Orchestra for its wonderful concert at St George’s United Reformed Church in aid of the charity.

We would also like to express our gratitude to Iona Brown, Principal Violin of the Royal Northern Sinfonia, for her exquisite performance of the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.

Thank you, too, to the packed audience who enjoyed an evening to remember.

The orchestra donated £1,000 to the charity, and donations of £220 were received on the evening.

This money will be used to support the Storytelling Distraction Therapy Sessions in the children’s cancer ward at the Great North Children’s Hospital at the RVI in Newcastle, and for grants to young bone cancer sufferers and their families.

A huge thank-you to everyone.

Gillian Irvine

Henry Dancer Days