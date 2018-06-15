Consultation to discuss A1 dualling plans

A public consultation is being held to give people a final chance to have their say on a major scheme to dual the A1, as part of £290million project to upgrade the road in Northumberland.

The consultation – available at tinyurl.com/yafedqy4 from Monday – will run until Sunday, July 29. A series of public events are also planned.

It will focus on the efforts to dual the stretch between Morpeth and Felton and Highways England is asking for people’s views on the project.

In September last year, the preferred option to widen this part of the A1 was announced. This includes building a new carriageway to the west of the existing road between Priest’s Bridge and Burgham Park. The existing A1 will act as a local road once the scheme has been completed.

The consultation events will take place at the following locations: Monday, July 2: Tritlington C of E Aided First School, 6pm to 8.30pm.

○ Tuesday, July 3: Morpeth Town Hall, 2pm to 8pm.

○ Wednesday, July 4: Felton Village Hall, 2pm to 8pm.

○ Saturday, July 14: Morpeth Town Hall, 10am to 4pm.

○ Friday, July 20: Longhorsley Village Hall, 2pm to 8pm.

○ Saturday, July 21: Morpeth Town Hall, 10am to 4pm.

A preferred option has also been put forward to widen the stretch between Alnwick and Ellingham. This involves upgrading the existing road to dual carriageway, widening either the east or west of the current road depending on the local features that need to be considered, plus improving the South Charlton junction.

There will be a separate consultation on the preliminary proposals early in 2019.

Meanwhile, junction improvements to improve safety on the section of road north of Ellingham are due to start this year. These junctions are currently located at Adderstone, Fenham, Old Mousen, Outchester and Newstead.