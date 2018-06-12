Contest marks end of Katie’s transformation

The culmination of an impressive body transformation by a sports therapist from Morpeth was a bodybuilding competition.

Katie Watson, who works from Watson House in Oldgate, entered the Physical Culture Association North East competition in the Bikini Toned category.

She began training to improve her health and fitness in November 2015. Since then, she changed her diet and exercise routine, which has allowed her to shed fat and build muscle.

She then started training intensively just 20 weeks ago to bring herself up to the standard of the other competitors.

Katie said: “There have been highs and lows and moments when I felt like giving up, but I went into the process with a positive mindset and accepted there would be good days and bad days.

“With 17 girls on stage, the standard was incredibly high – it felt like a great achievement to hold my own against some amazing athletes.

“What’s important to me is that I worked hard during training and enjoyed every minute on stage.

“I had put on a lot of weight due to my love of pizza, chocolate and cake, but when I started in Blueprint Health and Fitness in Cramlington, I met people who inspired me to make a change.

“I’ve received immense support from Watson House and my clients got behind me. For that I’m very grateful.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into a sustainable eating habit. Tracking every meal, weighing out food and feeling guilty about eating foods I like has made me lighter, but not necessarily happier.”

The competition took place at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House and Katie has recorded her journey using a blog on her web page – www.kwsportstherapy.com