Contractor appointed for new school building works

A contract has been awarded for the building of a new school in Ponteland.

It has been announced that Galliford Try will carry out the construction works for two big Northumberland County Council education projects – one of which is the £5.8million scheme at Darras Hall.

A new two-form entry building is being created to allow the local primary school to add the extra cohorts of pupils to its roll following its recent change from a first school.

It is scheduled to be complete in time for the start of the new academic year in September 2018.

Despite dozens of objections, planning approval was granted by a county council committee of councillors earlier this year.

Galliford Try has also been awarded the contract for a further extension to the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick.

The business has a strong track record in education building, having previously worked on the North East Priority School Building Programme (PSBP) that created 12 new schools across the region.

Cliff Wheatley, managing director of Galliford Try North East and Yorkshire, said: “The outstanding success of North East PSBP means Northumberland County Council knows we are a partner it can count on to deliver and we look forward to working with the local authority to provide the high-quality new buildings that local children deserve.”