Corporate partnership funding boost for MSRRF

A Morpeth-based organisation has been announced as chartered accountancy and business advisory firm UNW’s chosen Charity of the Year for 2018/19.

MS Research and Relief Fund (MSRRF) supports people affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and their families.

It currently has more than 1,000 registered service users who it provides with complementary therapies and exercise classes, as well as grants providing access to specific equipment to truly limit the impact the condition has on their lives.

Through its staff-run charity committee, Newcastle-based UNW regularly raises funds for wide variety of organisations, with recent beneficiaries including Charlie Bear for Cancer Care, Caring Hands and Newcastle Women’s Aid.

The new partnership with MSRRF follows on from two years with Gosforth-based children’s charity Smile for Life, for which UNW raised more than £20,000 through a range of activities.