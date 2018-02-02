Council calls for better street lighting

Ponteland Town Council has once again raised concerns over what it believes are poor lighting levels in some areas.

Staff at the local authority have reported complaints that the street lights are not effective enough on North Road and Callerton Lane, among other streets, to Northumberland County Council.

The matter was discussed at a recent full town council meeting.

Coun Christine Greenwell said: “Some residents are frightened of walking up North Road if they have been out in Ponteland on a Friday or Saturday night because the lighting is so poor – they insist on being picked up even though they are only going a relatively short distance.

“There is only one lighting cell in the lampposts, but there is definitely enough space for two cells.”

A county council spokesman said: “In relation to Callerton Lane, our street lighting team has checked the lighting levels.

“Due to the way that new LED lights work, in order to increase coverage, the height of the columns would need to be increased.

“In the light of impending changes, due to the proposed new schools and leisure centre, an interim measure has been agreed.

“An extension will be fitted to the existing columns, and slightly higher powered LED lanterns fitted.

“A new eight-metre column will be installed at the junction with Main Street to improve lighting levels at the junction.

“The street lighting team will be consulted on changes to the roads and pavements as a result of the new development and detailed lighting plans will be considered then.

“We will be liaising with the town council to understand the concerns it has in relation to North Road.”