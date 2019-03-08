Council celebrates International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, Northumberland County Council is celebrating gender-equality in the workplace.

It was announced in April 2018 that the council has the smallest gender pay gap of all local authorities across the region, at only 0.5 per cent.

Firefighters from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

This year’s campaign aims to target gender bias and lower the gender pay gap in employers across Northumberland, inspiring them to take action.

The campaign theme for International Women’s Day, which is today, is #BalanceForBetter - promoting strong global activism and shared responsibility for driving a gender-balanced world.

Short videos on the council’s social media channels show front-line and senior staff across a range of services talking about challenges women face in the workplace and the work that the local authority has undertaken to overcome these.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism, said: “This annual initiative has provided us with the ideal opportunity to celebrate the people within our organisation.

“Our campaign features videos of women in prominent roles at Northumberland County Council across service areas. They tell us their struggles with gender balance and talk about how the organisation has helped resolve these issues.”

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult health and wellbeing, added: “We are extremely proud to have the lowest gender pay gap in the North East, but there is still work to do within the organisation to bring our gender pay gap down from 0.5 per cent.

"I truly believe that by working together, we can all help women achieve their limitless potential.”

The campaign urges residents and visitors in Northumberland to take photos of themselves doing the balance pose, as shown in the picture above, in notable places across the county.

