Council leader welcomes North of Tyne devolution deal

A devolution deal for Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside was confirmed in yesterday’s Budget.

As part of the North of Tyne agreement, worth an initial £600million, a new elected mayor will have powers to deliver economic and financial growth and improvements to the area.

Northumberland County Council, Newcastle City Council and North Tyneside Council entered talks to establish their own arrangement after negotiations between seven North East councils – the three already mentioned and Durham County Council, Gateshead Council, South Tyneside Council and Sunderland City Council – collapsed last year.

The full scale of the deal will be revealed in the coming days.

Coun Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “I am delighted that the North of Tyne devolution deal has been approved and this region will have a new mayor in a few months’ time.

“This presents a great opportunity for people here to have influence on how we shape our future at a much more local level.

“We can already see the positive effects city and regional mayors are having across the country, and having a North of Tyne mayor who will be accountable for this region can bring positive effects here too.

“We have been asking for more power to be devolved from central Government to a more regional level and now it is up to us all, and the new mayor, to make sure we can deliver and make the North of Tyne a success for everybody.”