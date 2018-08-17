Council praise for county’s sixth formers

Delighted students across Northumberland have celebrated their achievements in what has been an extremely good year for A-levels taken in the county.

Most of the schools in the county have posted better results than they did last year and eight schools bettered their 2017 figures for students achieving the highest grades in two or more facilitating subjects.

In addition, more students have achieved higher grades and will be going on to the their first choice of higher education or employment.

The average grade for each A-level taken has risen from a C to C+, with 13 schools achieving at least a Grade C or above for each student.

The average point score has risen from 30.74 to 32.13, with more than half of the county’s schools achieving well above the 2017 national average.

Dean Jackson, Northumberland’s director of education, and Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, visited James Calvert Spence College in Amble on results day.

Coun Daley said: “We are celebrating a great year with some really good performances by individual students across our schools and academies.

“This is testament to the hard work of students and their teachers and I would like to congratulate all those who have taken exams this year.

“The world is changing and although many students are cut out for a traditional academic route, others have decided to fast track themselves into the job market by choosing an apprenticeship.

“We also shouldn’t forget those students with special educational needs and challenges, who have excelled at the end of the school year with great results.”

He added: “A-level results day is such an important day in students’ lives, as it can affect future dreams and aspirations. We are determined as a council to build on successes and work with our schools and academies to provide them with the tools and buildings they need to help all young people excel.”