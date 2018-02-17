Council thanks group of litter pickers

The Longhirst Litter Pickers were founded by village resident Chris Lediard in 2003 and a small band of volunteers set out, in all weathers, on the second Saturday of every month to clear the verges of the four main roads leading out of Longhirst Village.

Since then, they have collected around 1,000 dustbin liners full of rubbish – including beer cans, fast food containers and all forms of metal, paper and plastic.

They claim to have collected enough car parts to rebuild a complete vehicle and only last Saturday found a complete sink and pedestal.

Longhirst Parish Council has been very willing to supply them with reflective jackets, litter pickers and, most recently, a set of plastic rings to hold the mouths of the bags open.

At the monthly village coffee morning, parish council chairman Catherine Farrell thanked them warmly for all their tireless work over the years and presented them with a chocolate cake.