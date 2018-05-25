Council welcomes interest in The Terrace site

An opportunity to develop one of Morpeth’s key sites is attracting a great deal of interest.

Formerly known as the Riverside, The Terrace contains the old library site, The Willows and Beechfield and The Willows bungalows. It has been on the market for two months.

Northumberland County Council has set the closing date and time for tenders – Friday, June 1 at noon.

Its agents George F White has stated that it has received ‘considerable interest’ in the site following initial marketing.

The site has been advertised regionally and nationally, with positive responses from developers, builders and occupiers representing a variety of commercial, retail and other end users.

This marketing is one element of the masterplan the council has been working on with a range of stakeholders, including Morpeth Forum, to oversee how the town develops over the next few years and how services can best be delivered to local residents.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development, said: “It’s great news that The Terrace site has attracted such a level of interest.

“It’s a key location in the town and obviously very attractive to potential investors.

“While the details of the various proposals are commercially sensitive at this time, we will be looking to share ideas with the community as soon as possible.

“While we’re keeping an open mind as to its future use, we are looking for the development of the site to fit in with the vision of the masterplan.”