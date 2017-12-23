Councillors’ action call after spate of vandalism

Ponteland councillors have said that action needs to be taken after incidents of vandalism in recent weeks.

The town council has reported the smashing up of the bus shelter on Main Street by the park entrance and a swing seat and surfacing in Callerton Lane set on fire and destroyed.

Graffiti has been sprayed, including at two separate places in Merton Way, and although it does not own the bus shelter next to the golf club, the local authority has reported three incidents of damage to Clear Channel, which carried out repairs very quickly.

Coun Adam Shanley said: “I’ve also heard reports of bricks being thrown in shop car parks and although this is being done by a minority, we need to do something to try to put a stop to this behaviour.”

Two county council youth service workers reported at the same meeting that they have not seen any of this in the last three weeks, but they agreed with Coun Richard Dodd’s suggestion of a joint meeting between neighbouring towns, the youth service and police.