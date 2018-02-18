Councillors do Dry January for charity

Two councillors in Northumberland completed Dry January to raise money for charity Child Bereavement UK.

Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult health and well-being at Northumberland County Council, was joined in the well-known challenge by Morpeth Town councillor Jack Gebhard, who is also the Deputy Mayor of Morpeth.

The pair opted to bring in funds for Child Bereavement UK due to the personal connection between Coun Jones and the purpose of the charity, which offers support to children and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

A total of £293.75, including Gift Aid, was raised.

Coun Gebhard said: “It was an important cause for Veronica, who lost her own daughter in 2013, leaving two young children behind.

“I’m feeling fresher for it, which has inspired one or two other challenges for later this year.

“Child Bereavement UK is a great charity to get behind and I’m pleased that we have been able to raise money to support its work.”