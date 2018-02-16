COUNCILS: Merging may bring changes

Certainly the statistics that came out recently with regard to children living in poverty in Northumberland were higher than many of us would have expected, (Morpeth Herald, February 1).

If you compared these figures for 2018 with the years 2008 and 1998, I wonder how much different the statistics would turn out to be.

I also wonder whether the areas showing the greatest social challenge would be similar or not.

We will have to see if raising the profile of this issue has any impact on the decision making at County Hall, particularly if Northumberland County Council, Newcastle City Council and North Tyneside Council merge their services in devolution.

This potentially could impact on jobs and service provision in the county.

However, it could also lead to some opportunities to change the way of doing things.

Consider the experience that Newcastle City Council has of putting on large-scale arts events. Surely such experience could be brought to bear to improve and help make more popular future events in Morpeth.

The success of the Lollo Rosso restaurant in the former John Smail shop building has been noticeable.

So many people may have considered it a gamble to have made the investment on such a scale, ie making the move from a small site to a much larger one.

However, the happy faces of people sitting in there enjoying their food is the best advertisement a restaurant can have.

We shall see if this will encourage the completion of the café in the former Appleby’s shop site in Newgate Street, Morpeth, where building work appears to have stopped some time ago.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth